Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CRASH: THE Bruce Highway is down to one lane after a tanker carrying 21,000 litres of crude oil collided with a sedan.
CRASH: THE Bruce Highway is down to one lane after a tanker carrying 21,000 litres of crude oil collided with a sedan. Contributed
News

Bruce Hwy crash causes delays as 21,000 litres of oil spills

Emma Reid
by
24th Apr 2018 4:51 PM

THE Bruce Highway is down to one lane after a tanker carrying 21,000 litres of crude oil collided with a sedan.

Gin Gin police Sergeant Sharon Morgan said initial reports were the driver of the sedan pulled out into the path of the truck, causing it to crash.

The crash happened about just after 2pm and the southbound land was blocked by the spill.

"The 21,000 litres of crude oil spilled all over the road," Sgt Morgan said.

 

CRASH: THE Bruce Highway is down to one lane after a tanker carrying 21,000 litres of crude oil collided with a sedan.
CRASH: THE Bruce Highway is down to one lane after a tanker carrying 21,000 litres of crude oil collided with a sedan. Contributed

"We are now down to one land of traffic and it's expected to be this way into the night as it gets cleaned up."

Sgt Morgan said it was a timely reminder to be vigilant on the roads.

"A foreign national was in the wrong and pulled out in front of truck," she said.

"It was a brilliant effort from the truck driver as it could have been a fatal."

The highway is down to one lane while emergency services clean the scene.

Environmental services are working to clear the oil from the environment.

bruce highway bundaberg crude oil gin gin road closed sharon morgan traffic crash
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    FROM ZERO TO HERO: Meet the strangers who jumped into rescue

    FROM ZERO TO HERO: Meet the strangers who jumped into rescue

    News A group of passers became the heroes of the day when they lept-in to help an elderly man trapped in a car crash on Monday. Here's their own story.

    Rare property up for sale on lakefront

    Rare property up for sale on lakefront

    Property You could wait many a year to get a spot on this village's lakefront

    • 24th Apr 2018 4:44 PM
    SWITCHED ON: Yamba NBN to go-ahead in June

    SWITCHED ON: Yamba NBN to go-ahead in June

    News Redesign of fibre path gives Yamba's NBN the green light

    • 24th Apr 2018 5:23 PM
    2018 Anzac Day Services in the Clarence Valley

    2018 Anzac Day Services in the Clarence Valley

    News List of Anzac Day Services in the Valley

    Local Partners