Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The crash came after a car rolled near the Sunshine Coast Solar Farm on Yandina Coolum Rd at Valdora shortly after midnight.
The crash came after a car rolled near the Sunshine Coast Solar Farm on Yandina Coolum Rd at Valdora shortly after midnight. Contributed
News

Bruce Hwy crash, three in hospital after solar-farm rollover

Stuart Cumming
by
2nd Mar 2019 9:44 AM | Updated: 9:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRUCE Hwy crash and another rollover at Valdora have resulted in three people being hospitalised overnight.

Paramedics were called to the southbound lanes of the highway, just south of the Caloundra Rd interchange, at 1.20am.

They took one person to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

It came after a car rolled near the Sunshine Coast Solar Farm on Yandina Coolum Rd at Valdora shortly after midnight.

Paramedics took two people, both in stable conditions, to Sunshine Coast University Hospital as a result.

bruce hwy caloundra crash editors picks solar farm sunshine coast valdora
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    South Grafton man charged over fatal crash

    premium_icon South Grafton man charged over fatal crash

    Crime Charges include dangerous driving occasioning death for Newton Boyd crash that killed one of four men on board

    Bridge work this Sunday night

    premium_icon Bridge work this Sunday night

    News Night work for repairs to bridge

    10 Clarence cafes not to miss

    premium_icon 10 Clarence cafes not to miss

    Opinion Hotspots as voted by community

    Bulk recycling deposit centre closes despite popularity

    premium_icon Bulk recycling deposit centre closes despite popularity

    Environment A recycling centre that handled up to 22,000 units has closed.