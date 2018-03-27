Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The moment the silver hatchback crosses three lanes to run a woman off the Bruce Hwy.
The moment the silver hatchback crosses three lanes to run a woman off the Bruce Hwy.
News

Bruce Hwy terror: Car crosses three lanes to run motorist off road

27th Mar 2018 3:39 PM

DASH cam has captured the terrifying moment a woman is almost run off the Bruce Hwy.

The woman is travelling northbound in the outside lane in a three-lane, 100kmh section of the highway near the Bribe Island exit.

Dash cam captures a silver Mazda hatchback travelling dangerously close to a white van in the inside lane.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

The van slows as it pulls alongside an orange hatchback in the middle lane.

The silver hatchback suddenly pulls out of the inside lane, through the middle and into the path of the dash cam-fitted vehicle.

It swerves off of the highway into the outside median strip when the footage switches to the rear dash cam, showing the Mazda in the outside lane.

"Tammy literally getting run off the highway," the description of YouTube reads.

bruce highway dash cam editors picks
The Sunshine Coast Daily
KIDZCHAT: What is on Ayvaleigh's mind at school?

KIDZCHAT: What is on Ayvaleigh's mind at school?

News Ayvaleigh who is in Kindergarten at Cowper Public School, told us she wants to be a dancer when she is older

MAGPIES TURMOIL: Coach walks out on Lower Clarence

MAGPIES TURMOIL: Coach walks out on Lower Clarence

Rugby League EVAN Cochrane has parted ways with the Lower Clarence Magpies.

Should NSW ban plastic bags?

Should NSW ban plastic bags?

Environment QLDers are about to say goodbye to plastic bags, what about NSW?

Valley farmer rides for the future of our land

Valley farmer rides for the future of our land

News Climate change rally takes Valley farmer to Sydney

Local Partners