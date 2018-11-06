Keep your Melbourne Cup day job, Bruce

Bruce McAvaney will still have cricket, AFL and the Olympics to look forward to.

BRUCE McAvaney has let his hair down ahead of his last Melbourne Cup call with a dance video sending social media wild.

Posted by co-host Rachael Finch, the video has more than 139,000 views and 760 comments.

McAvaney did the rounds this morning and was asked about his dance moves.

On Channel 7's The Morning Show, host Kylie Gillies asked about how it felt to be a viral sensation.

"It feels just great, no it doesn't," Bruce laughed. "I haven't seen it, my daughter's seen it and she said 'dad, you don't want to watch'."

McAvaney was also on 3AW Mornings with Tony Jones to discuss the Melbourne Cup, but was sidetracked by the video.

"It was all about promoting the Derby, but oh boy, you do some silly things in your life, don't you," Bruce said.

"My problem is that I can do the hand bits, but I can't do the hand bits with the leg bits. We had a choreographer there and honestly I think I was her nightmare.

"I've got to say I did feel out of my depth. You know how you feel in control and then suddenly you don't, you know, it's not bad for an old 65-year-old to be in that position every now and then."

McAvaney will call the Melbourne Cup for the last time on Tuesday.

Long having been the voice of the Channel 7 coverage, Channel 10 bought the rights to the Cup carnival from 2019.

Bruce will need the binoculars for next year when he won’t be covering the Cup.

It's a homecoming of sorts for the great race with it previously being broadcast on Ten between 1978 and 2001 before Seven swooped in.

When the conversation turned to the Melbourne Cup, McAvaney admitted, "There will be a little bit of sadness at the end of the day".

"I'm staying with Seven until I retire and I think I'm getting pretty close to that," he said to Jones.

"This will be the last time I work on a Melbourne Cup. It's a little bit irrelevant in my mind right now, but I'm sure in the months to come and this time next year, I'll be climbing a wall somewhere and wishing I was front and centre, but I've had a pretty good run I reckon."

McAvaney has been open about his pick for the great race, with Yucatan to win.

However, on Whateley on SEN, McAvaney told host Gerard Whateley there were better stories.

"The best equine story is Who Shot Thebarman," he said.

"We haven't had a 10-year-old race since 1982, no one older than eight has won, no horse has ever won the Cup at his fourth start, he should have run last year, but he had the cough. I love him, I love the story of him. From a human point of view, it's James Cummings."

Cummings is great-grandson of Melbourne Cup winner Jim and the grandson of "the Cups King" 12-time champion trainer Bart.

Bruce McAvaney will have his last Melbourne Cup call tomorrow.

Cummings is the trainer of Avilius and will look to continue his family's incredible cup record.

An Adelaide-native, McAvaney also spoke with Adelaide's The Advertiserand said he wouldn't be lost to horseracing with other major races throughout the spring, as well as AFL, cricket and the Olympics still on his roster.

"It's not on my mind, I'm going there truthfully thinking it's another great day at the Melbourne Cup," he said.

Legendary sports commentator Bruce McAvaney will cover the race that stops the nation for the final time on Tuesday. 'I’ll continue to have a huge interest in the race, it will just be privately and not publicly.' @lincolnmoore_au @TheTiserSport https://t.co/tgJndPDcTA pic.twitter.com/2AMiCM6Ojv — Superracing (@superracing) November 5, 2018

With his latest viral video hopefully set to launch a dance craze, McAvaney is no stranger to social media fame.

His love of Winx is well known and he has had several tense moments watching the mare, including at the Queen Elizabeth Stakes, the Turnbull Stakes and the George Main Stakes.

Bruce watching Winx is the best thing you’ll see today. Never seen him so anxious. It was special. #7CommGames pic.twitter.com/j3bHNajzgA — David Culbert (@Culbert_Report) April 14, 2018

He was also in fine form on Channel 7's The Front Bar asking McAvaney to show off his unique skill.

