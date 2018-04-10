Bruce Vickery's final encore

FRIENDS, students and colleagues turned out to Grafton TAFE on to bid farewell to music teacher Bruce Vickery the only way they knew how: with a concert in the quad.

After 20 years, Mr Vickery has decided to hang up the chalk and hit the road for a new adventure.

"My plan on retirement is to spend a bit of time travelling Australia, a bit of the world. There are a lot of places to see and a lot of things to do, so I'm just going to get amongst it," he said.

In between live performances, Mr Vickery was presented with a crown and staff before being escorted to his thrown which was adorned with photos and memorabilia from his time at Grafton TAFE.

"When I first turned up to Grafton TAFE, I was told point blank there would never be any music here, so there was a challenge right from the beginning," he said.

"There are so many memorable moments. There are a number of awards the teachers have won over that time, a number of festivals students have worked at and played at, and we've had students who have gone on and had success in the music industry so, there have been many wonderful moments"

Colleague Ritchie Jameson said that Mr Archer has played an integral part of building a strong music facility at the TAFE.

"Without Bruce, all of this entire multimillion dollar music facility wouldn't be here. He is the instigator of all this," he said.

However, Mr Vickery said the bigger reward for him was seeing students excel.

"The biggest reward for me is to see students coming in and improving in their ability to be a musician and to work in the industry. That's the most rewarding," he said.

This is what his colleagues had to say about him: