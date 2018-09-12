Secret technique to get GI fit for finals footy

Inglis insists he is ready for the crunch final. (AAP Image/Hamish Blair)

GREG Inglis is battered and bruised but he's still floating on cloud nine ahead of a massive semi-final against St George Illawarra on Saturday night.

The South Sydney centre was hobbling following Friday's one-point loss to Melbourne after copping several huge hits.

But he's turned to his secret weapon - flotation therapy at the Sydney Float Centre in Darlinghurst - to get ready to face the Dragons at ANZ Stadium.

The popular rehabilitation has athletes suspended in pods of water twice as buoyant as the Dead Sea, so as to not feel the effects of gravity. The water is also warmed to the exact temperature of the client's body and the lights are turned off to create a relaxed feel.

Inglis said the float tank has helped him overcome and manage his injuries.

"One hour sleep in the tank is equivalent to five hours sleep," Inglis said.

"I'm struggling with a few injuries, so it helps with a lot of things like your stress levels.

"It is really good for you.

"Damien Cook uses cryotherapy, so there are different forms of recovery.

"There is a lot of science behind it but it all depends on the individual player.

"I like using the float because it helps me sleep and relax. It also helps with the heavy legs and fatigue."

The Storm clash was tough in more way than one. (AAP Image/David Crosling)

On Friday night the champion centre re-injured a rib cartilage injury he first suffered playing for the Storm against the Rabbitohs 11 seasons ago.

Inglis' shoulder is also sore after a Jesse Bromwich chicken wing tackle while he has privately battled a chest infection in the past fortnight.

'GI' is far from peak fitness but he isn't worried if the strong Dragons pack targets him in defence during Saturday night's semi-final.

"Look if they do, they do," Inglis said. "What happens between those white lines in the 80 minutes happens on the field.

"We've just got to worry about ourselves."

Inglis initially feared the worst when he went down injured against the Storm.

"I thought I'd done my rib cartilage again - I was in a bit of pain," he said.

"But I just bruised the cartilage. I've been on ice for the past two days and I trained well.

"I also did a bit of contact and movement wise I've pulled up fine.

"I've also had physio and treatment, so all good. It is only one rib and I've got a couple of others."

Inglis will match up on Dragons rookie sensation Zac Lomax in Saturday's semi-final at ANZ Stadium.

Lomax, 18, had a Greg Inglis poster on his wall growing up in the NSW Country town of Temora.

This weekend, he'll take on his childhood idol for a right to play in a preliminary final.

Inglis was proud when told about Lomax's admiration for him as a player.

Zac Lomax better be ready for what’s coming. (Phil Hillyard)

"That is very humbling having the next generation players coming through and seeing me as a guy they get to play against," he said.

"But he has probably got darts in my face right now."

Inglis is happy to joke but he says he'll be treating Lomax with all the serious of a seasoned campaigner on Saturday night.

"He (Zac) is deceptively strong," he said.

"He looks tall. I haven't seen him in real life. He is 18, so that is 11 years younger than me.

"But if he plays I won't be taking him lightly that is for sure."

