Brumbies for sale at Guy Fawkes Heritage Horse open day

The Guy Fawkes Heritage Horse Association will hold an open day later this month.

The Guy Fawkes Heritage Horse Association will hold an open day later this month.

A GROUP that catches, trains and rehomes brumbies will hold an open day later this month to showcase the attractions of a versatile and friendly horse.

Guy Fawkes Heritage Horse Association member Erica Jessup said the group had organised an open day on Sunday, January 27 at 1378 Guyra Rd, Ebor.

Ms Jessup said a successful trapping program had ensured the association had plenty of horses for sale.

"They range from weaners, to mares with foals at foot, young colts and fillies that are ready to go on with,” she said.

"There will be horse handling demonstrations and guest speakers commencing at 10am.

"We are using horses that have been freshly removed from the park.”

Ms Jessup said there had been a recent aerial cull in Singleton and there would be an update on this year's horse management program in the Guy Fawkes River National Park.

"To ensure aerial culling is not used again in the GFRNP we need the support of the public,” she said.

"Without our continued dedication to the trapping and onselling program it might again be discussed as an option. Show your support by coming to the open day or becoming a member, every name on paper helps.”

This year the association has trade stalls on site, including oysters, honey and honey products, leather work, recycled timber products, homemade reserves and other crafts.

Ms Jessup said GFHHA open days are not just about selling horses, they are public awareness days to raise awareness of the plight of the brumbies living in the wild in the National Park, where they are considered a feral animal that needs to be removed.

"We on the other hand consider them to be attractive, versatile, curious and friendly horses that are willing to try anything you put at them and become your lifelong friend at the same time.” she said.

"We are fully self-funded and run entirely by volunteers; because we think they deserve the option.”

For more information about the open day, directions and bookings, phone Erica Jessup on 0428 575 342 or Kate Young on 0422 198 232 or email guyfawkesheritagehorse@hotmail.com.

Gates open at 9.30am. Entry is $5 and free for children under 12. A canteen will operate all day.