Tahs rates Brumbies ahead of Reds

FORGET the long rivalry with Queensland, that's finished. The Brumbies are now the team the Waratahs want to beat more than anyone else.

The Reds might be NSW's oldest traditional rivals but after racking up 10 wins in a row, beating the men from the north has all become just a bit too easy for the Waratahs.

But it's a very different story against the Brumbies.

The Waratahs have lost four of their last five matches against their southern rivals and it's driving everyone in NSW crazy - so much so that they now consider it as the biggest derby in Australian rugby.

"You can measure how the season's going on the performance down there in Canberra," halfback Nick Phipps said.

"At our great years at the club we have won down there and that is a true measure of success for us."

With two wins from their first three matches, the Waratahs have made a solid start to the season without setting the world on fire so Friday night's match away to the Brumbies really is a timely test of where they're at.

Head coach Daryl Gibson was forced to reshuffle his starting side after in-form centre Karmichael Hunt was ruled out when he tweaked his hamstring in training but such is the impressive depth in the NSW squad, the Waratahs have actually managed to strength their run on side.

Kurtley Beale will replace Hunt at inside centre, allowing Israel Folau to return to his preferred position at fullback and Curtis Rona to come off the bench and start on the wing after scoring a try against the Reds last week.

"It's very important for us to go down there and do a good job," Phipps said. "It's a very hard place to go and play.

"They always lift down there and certainly it's just tough to really build momentum down there away from home in their house. It'll be good for us to see where we're at."

Phipps will also get a chance to see where he's at.

Kurtley Beale replaces Karmichael Hunt for the big clash. Picture: Brett Costello

He hasn't played so far this season after injuring himself at a Wallaby World Cup training camp in January but has been cleared to make his return and hopes to play the last 20 minutes on Friday night.

"The battle is now for our big boys to really get nose on nose and get physical," Phipps said.

"We don't have the biggest team in the world but the fight in the boys is really impressive to see."

The Brumbies will be without their Wallaby forwards David Pocock and Allan Alaalatoa but Phipps said history shows that the Waratahs will still have their work cut out.

"The Brumbies are the kind of team, they know how to win. They're not going to blow you out by 40 but they certainly play that style where they can really put pressure on teams," he said.

"Their set-piece is fantastic and that is something that really builds pressure on teams if they are not aiming up in that area.

"We've got a huge test for our big boys this week and they understand the challenge they have got."