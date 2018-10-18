Will Fornaroli leave Melbourne City?

Bruno Fornaroli feels at home at Melbourne City but will he sign another contract?

BRUNO Fornaroli revealed that this could be his final year at Melbourne City, but declared his ambition was as strong as ever.

And the man who organically evolved into an A-League superstar after arriving from Uruguay as an unknown backed his teammates to outfox the higher profile Melbourne Victory at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night.

The ex-Sampdoria striker, who missed most of last season after a horror leg break, is looking sharp after a full pre-season.

Entering his fourth A-League campaign Fornaroli, who is earning in excess of $1 million as a City marquee player, relished the stability but admitted his future was unclear.

"It's the last year of my contract so I hope to try to win and try to give something for the club and fans. I'm really grateful - from the first day I came here they supported me so I want to give something back,'' Fornaroli said.

"I don't know (if he'll stay). Football's crazy and you can't say my future is here or there.

"I just have to think about play, enjoy, try to win. After we see if the club is happy with me and if I'm okay here, we continue. I don't know what will happen next season.

"I'm still here, happy. Sometimes in my career I stay six months, one year then leave, change. It's my fourth season here. I'm very good.

"Here I find more than the club, family. I feel great inside the club, my family's great in (Melbourne) I feel happy inside the pitch.

"This is why I'm still here. I still have my last year and we'll see after."

Fornaroli, 31, has bagged 54 goals in 76 games at City, including a golden boot, with an FFA Cup win the only piece of silverware. He wanted more.

Fornaroli and Melbourne City open their season with a derby against Melbourne Victory. Picture: Michael Klein

"Ambition of course. The moment you don't have more ambition it's better to stay home,'' he said.

"The club opened the door for me and my family here in this country and the fans stayed with me always so I have to give something back, this is my (priority) now and push myself to try help the team win something."

Fornaroli welcomed the arrival of Keisuke Honda but said it would be game on in the season opener.

"It's great for the league when teams sign big names and make the league bigger, it's good for everyone. But after on the pitch, we play 11 against 11 and the name doesn't come (into it)," Fornaroli said.

"It's not easy league to play in so we'll see. I trust in my teammates and myself so I think we can do well."