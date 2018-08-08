Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Casino Local Court.
Casino Local Court. Rodney Stevens
Crime

BRUTAL ATTACK: Casino man hit 61-year-old with iron bar

Liana Turner
by
7th Aug 2018 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CASINO man will face court after an alleged serious assault.

Richmond Police District officers were called to East St, Casino shortly after 5pm yesterday.

Inspector Nicole Bruce said one man, 29, allegedly struck a 61-year-old man on the head and face with an iron bar.

Paramedics were called to the scene and the alleged victim was taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

Insp Bruce said he suffered lacerations to his face and head, bruising and swelling and a possible severe finger fracture.

She said the finger fracture was expected to require surgery.

She said the two men were known to each other.

The accused was charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, intimidation, being armed with intent and possessing an offensive implement in a public place.

He is expected to face Casino Local Court on August 15.

northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    One of 'nature's true gentlemen' remembered by community

    One of 'nature's true gentlemen' remembered by community

    News Andrew Tarrant remembered by the community, family and friends

    Police investigate child approach near Grafton

    Police investigate child approach near Grafton

    Crime Police release digital image of man who could help inquiries

    MILESTONES: Excellence goes both ways at J. Notaras and Sons

    premium_icon MILESTONES: Excellence goes both ways at J. Notaras and Sons

    Community Loyal workers bring up long service milestones

    $23m package to help kids prepare for jobs of tomorrow

    premium_icon $23m package to help kids prepare for jobs of tomorrow

    Education NSW students can try their hand at robotics, 3D printing and coding.

    Local Partners