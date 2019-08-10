BRUTAL: Family pet fighting for life after vicious attack

Patches has been attacked twice in recent months.

Warning: Graphic images

A BRUTAL attack on a loved family dog has brought the Whitsundays community together to rally behind the injured animal in its recovery.

Jenny Vivoda's pet dog Patches was attacked twice in a six-week period at her Strathdickie property, with the most recent attack occurring on July 31.

The initial attack was by two dogs from nearby properties that were unregistered and insufficiently contained by their owners at the time of the attack.

Ms Vivoda is unsure of what exactly happened during Patches' second attack, but a metal pool fence was broken into in order for the unknown animal to get to Patches, who was right at the doorstep of Ms Vivoda's home at the time.

A GoFundMe page was set up after the second attack by Ms Vivoda's daughter Cathy Behnck, after she posted Patches' story to Facebook.

"I initially put (the story) up on Facebook to make everyone in the immediate area aware," Ms Behnck said.

"It then rolled into so much concern and questions and follow-ups, and people offered to help with fees.

"It's been lovely and definitely what we know our community to be."

Patches has now been close to death twice and has required extensive surgery on both occasions.

Ms Behnck said the damage to Patches' skin around one of his ears and chest was so severe that he will need a skin graft in order to recover.

He has also lost an ear and currently has drainage tubes inserted to help flush his wounds of infections.

To help Patches on his journey to recovery, the GoFundMe page can be found at www.gofundme.com/u8usu8-patch.