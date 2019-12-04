Menu
A cafe customer who claims he posted a “witty” online review was stunned when the business owner publicly – and savagely – hit back.
Food & Entertainment

Brutal response to customer’s cafe review

by Eliot Hastie
4th Dec 2019 9:30 PM

A negative review has "triggered" a UK cafe owner who called a customer a "miserable c**t" after a sarcastic review on Facebook.

Brighton resident Neil Masey visited the Marwood Bar and Coffeehouse in Brighton in late November and was unimpressed with the venue.

Despite the cafe having a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on Facebook, Mr Masey found the cafe to be a bit too hipster for his liking.

The ex-restaurateur said in his review he wasn't sure why he was even there.

"I'm not 21 anymore, I prefer sitting on a chair rather than a scaffolding plank," he posted online.

"I don't like zoning (laptop only areas, laptop-free zones etc), moody teenage servers are NOT cool and I prefer to not pay through the nose for anything (Greggs was busy)."

Mr Masey’s review has since been deleted.
But the witty review did not amuse the cafe owner, who responded with: "You sir are a miserable c**t, stick to Gregg's."

The answer received 14 reactions on Facebook and surprised Mr Masey, who said he had never been called miserable and told the cafe they needed to improve their online service.

The Marwood's response to the review.
The director of the cafe, Harry Petrakas, toldThe Mirror his team were talented individuals and he took it personally that someone came after his team.

"Our team are not 'moody teenagers', they are talented, charming wonderful individuals," he told the publication.

"We can take negative feedback, but come after our team with snide online Facebook comments, and then we take it personally."

Mr Masey said he had run restaurants around Brighton for at least five years and was quite taken aback by the statements.

"You would never talk to a customer like that," he said.

The post has since been removed from Facebook, but not before it was seen by some supporters of the cafe.

A review was recently posted online in response to the negative feedback that called the cafe "better than Greggs! Best staff around!!

Another reviewer had never even been to Marwood but said they had the best customer service around due to their response to Mr Masey.

"Never been but customer service seems on point based on their honest feedback to a miserable customer, nice work Marwood!"

Andrew Rose’s review praised the cafe for their response.
Paige Turner also seemed to make a call out to Mr Masey’s review.
