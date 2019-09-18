Brutal victory set up opportunities for local fighter

CHAMP: Grafton boxer Adam Stowe is declared the winner after a brutal six-round bout at the weekend.

CHAMP: Grafton boxer Adam Stowe is declared the winner after a brutal six-round bout at the weekend. Kelly Chen

BOXING: After a brutal six-round victory at Tweed Heads Seagulls on Saturday Clarence Valley super middleweight fighter Adam Stowe has set himself for a shot at a state title.

Stowe who was entering the ring for only the eighth time was given virtually no chance against his seasoned opponent, Tim Kanofskis who had 28 fights under his belt.

"Because of the experience difference I came into the fight a definite underdog,” he said.

"He was the professional with all the experience, with fights against boxers like Shannon Taylor and Robert Nedley behind him.

"I was the hopeful who had it all to prove.”

Stowe said he went into the fight with a plan to control the centre of the ring.

"My game plan was to control the centre of the ring and I felt confident if I could do that I would be in good shape,” he said.

"But I found he was a very crafty boxer and tried to move me around out of my comfort zone.

"I had to watch everything I did. Against a fighter with his experience there's no room for mistakes.”

Stowe said it came down to standing toe to toe with Kanofskis and trading blows towards the end of the fight.

"It was brutal,” Stowe said. "We both threw plenty of punches and plenty of them landed as well.

"I felt I controlled the fight a bit better and ended up with a unanimous decision from the judges.

He said the result should push him higher up the boxing ranks inside the top 14 in his division.

Stowe said his next fight, most likely on November 23, would be an eight-round bout with a State title up for grabs.

He said he had local boxing luminaries Steve Dennis, Norm Harvey and Troy Harding to thank for his improvement in the sport.

"They've been my mentors and allow me to train and keep focused on my career,” he said.

"Without their input I don't think my improvement in the sport would have been nearly as fast.”

Stowe said he had no idea how far his boxing career could go.

"You just have to keep improving and make the most of every chance that comes your way.

"I wasn't supposed to do as well as I did on Saturday, but now I've got that behind me, who knows?

"With this win it will open a lot of doors for my boxing career.”