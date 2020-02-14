BUBBLE-BATH: Flood foam covers Main Beacn

VIKKI Love and her family were supposed to be surfing at Main Beach, Yamba today.

However, when they woke up from their beachside unit, the Beaudesert family saw a completely different sight than what they expected.

The bach was covered in thick foam, a by-product of dirty freshwater flowing into the sea.

"I've never seen anything like it," she said.

"The kids said it's like a big bubble bath."

Kye Love, 7 was supposed to go surfing at Main Beach on his holiday from Beaudesert, but instead got to check out the special surf offered as foam coverede the beach from floodwaters.

The shoreline of the Yamba beach had become a new tourist attraction for the town, with people grabbing a vantage point with cameras out to record the irregular event.

And while a few braved the murky waves, Ms Love was adamant about going in.

'Definitely not," she said.

Heavy rain has drenched the east-coast over the past week, and Ms Love said their home in Beaudesert was also cut off by floodwaters.

"What better place to be than Yamba," she said.

Yamba Surf Club member Jim Dougherty said that the foam had covered over the carpark earlier in the morning, and covered the roof of the beachside cafe.

"It will get worse as the afternoon as the tide comes back up," he said.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a Hazardous Surf Warning for the NSW coast for today and across the weekend due to the severe weather being generated by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Uesi. Cyclone Uesi has dissipated and become a tropical low as it moves in a southerly direction off the east coast of Australia but is generating large and powerful sea swell that will impact the NSW coast from today.

Conditions on the NSW coast are expected to be dangerous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating, surfing and swimming. People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas. Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Joel Wiseman, Director of Lifesaving at Surf Life Saving NSW said that surf conditions on the NSW coastline today and across the weekend will be large and dangerous.

"With conditions forecast to be hazardous today and across the weekend, we are urging members of the public not to engage in risky coastal activities. If people don't heed emergency service warnings and put themselves in danger in these extreme conditions, it's possible that lifesavers will not be able to save them," said Joel Wiseman.

With damaging sea swell forecast in many locations, there is a threat of coastal inundation and erosion in low-lying areas. Large tidal surges are a possibility in some areas which will exacerbate the damage caused by the extreme weather event last weekend.

In anticipation of the forecast hazardous surf and high wind conditions, Surf Rescue emergency call-out teams will remain on high alert from today and across the weekend. Offshore rescue boats based in Sydney, Ballina and Kiama will be on standby to respond to any critical coastal incidents. The SLSNSW State Operations Centre will be operational between 7am and 7pm and support services will be extended as required.

Some NSW beaches may be closed on the weekend due to the large swell, poor water quality and large amounts of debris in the water in some areas. Conditions at patrolled locations will vary depending on their exposure to cyclone swell. Beach closures will be at the discretion of volunteer surf lifesavers and council lifeguards. Many surf sports events scheduled for the weekend may be cancelled or relocated if large swell poses a risk to competitors.

Surf Life Saving NSW Director of Lifesaving, Joel Wiseman urges the public to exercise caution if they are visiting the coast today and across the weekend.

"Ex-Tropical Cyclone Uesi will produce very large and damaging surf. It will create extremely dangerous conditions for swimmers, surfers, rock fishers and boaters," said Joel Wiseman.

"Surf Life Saving NSW anticipates that some NSW beaches may be closed this weekend due to dangerous surf conditions. If lifesavers and lifeguards haven't put the red and yellow flags up, the beach is not safe for swimming," Wiseman concluded.