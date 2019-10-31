Bubble tea chain’s ‘ballsy’ campaign

Sometimes marketing campaigns plain suck, but this isn't one of them.

Bubble tea giant Chatime has rolled out a "ballsy" marketing campaign that has had Sydney-siders doing double takes at the heady double entendres adorning buses and bus stops.

The billboards usually start with "My First (Cha) Time" at the top, before getting straight into a saucy statement above a grinning bubble tea enthusiast who appears to be definitely in on the joke.

Some of the wild Chatime slogans.

Current slogans include:

My First (Cha) Time …

● "I closed my eyes and sucked";

● "I didn't know my cup size";

● "Was at the back of a bus";

● "I only wanted their peach" (with a bottom-shaped peach emoji);

Past slogans have included:

● "Was in a back alley in Taiwan";

● "Was with my cousin"; and, probably the sauciest confession of the lot …

● "The balls felt funny in my mouth".

Marketing head Tim Paton said the campaign was born through introducing "first-timers" to bubble tea.

"We wanted to tap into the playfulness of our products in a gently provocative way to drive awareness and convert people to try Chatime for the first time," he said.

In an age when you can't say anything without it being taken out of context, it's fun to see a campaign that is completely about being taken out of context.