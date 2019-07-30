Menu
Bubble waffles to burst onto local food scene

by YASMIN BONNELL
30th Jul 2019 9:54 AM
THE Filipino craze of 'bubble waffles' is set to burst onto Townsville's food scene this week with the opening of a new dessert business.

Cecil's Sweet Treats will give customers a taste of Cecil Layug's home town of Balanga in the Philippines, where she lived before moving to Townsville in 2010.

With the help of her family, Ms Layug has been operating the business out of her home since 2016 and slowly it has developed a reputation.

"It all started as a hobby and we have now finally decided to share it to everyone," Ms Layug said.

"We came across the idea of bubble waffles on social media which will be the main food item on the menu.

"It is popular in the Philippines and the small community we came from had lots of small food stalls so I wanted to bring that here."

Bubble Waffle #SoonToOpen

A 'sneak peek' of the menu board, posted on the business' Instagram page, displayed a variety of sweet and savoury 'bubble waffles' on offer.

It lists a choice of ice cream waffles along with different choices of toppings including gummy bears, crushed Oreos, marshmallows and more.

There is also the option of hot dog waffles and cheese waffles.

Cecil and Recardo Layug with Ezekiel Layug, Aaron Gabay, Jeriel Layug, Nathanial Layug, Kate Layug, Crizelle Layug and Danielle Layug. Picture: Evan Morgan
Cecil and Recardo Layug with Ezekiel Layug, Aaron Gabay, Jeriel Layug, Nathanial Layug, Kate Layug, Crizelle Layug and Danielle Layug. Picture: Evan Morgan

Ms Layug said it would be operated by her family of nine but she hoped it would grow in the future.

"If the business is successful we would take any opportunity to expand," she said.

"We would open more stores in Townsville if it becomes popular enough."

Cecil's Sweet Treats will be located at 4/3 Forest Ave in Kirwan, which Ms Layug says will be good for business.

"There are a lot of other small food shops around that location which is good for us," Ms Layug said.

"It's also a very accessible spot for everyone to get to.

"There are a lot of schools around that location so I think a lot of school kids will come on their lunch break and after school."

