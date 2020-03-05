Menu
Tracey Hill and Jenny Vickery after a swim meet with the Grafton Services Swimming Club.
Swimming

Bubbles makes her big return to the pool for Grafton Services

Toni Ensbey, sport@dailyexaminer.com.au
5th Mar 2020 3:30 PM
SWIMMING :Watch out everyone, “Bubbles” is back with a vengeance – two finals and two wins.

Before competition commenced this week a very warm welcome was given to Tracey Hill and Jordyn and Kye McSkimming. Tracey is returning to swimming after quite a long break; Jordyn, still a junior, has returned to pick up where she left off about seven years ago and she brought along with brother Kye who is new to the game. All in all a great crowd enjoyed a pleasant evening of competition.

Six finalists lined up for the final of the 50m freestyle and stepping onto the blocks were Terry Marsh, Bruce Phelps, Toni Ensbey, Gary Dixon, Anne Simkus and Bruce Durrington. In a finish that must have been a judge’s nightmare, first place was given to Dixon with Marshy in second. However, a check on times had them both breaking so “Salty” was awarded the win with Durrington just .02 behind taking second place and Ensbey slipped into third place.

The Stephen Donnelly Explosive Cup was up for grabs in the 30m sprint and desperately wanting to get their names engraved on the Cup were Jenny Vickery, Bruce Phelps, Richard Sear, Terry Barnes and Bruce Durrington. Barnesy showed some form in this event but was shattered when told that he had broken by .36. Stepping up to claim the Cup with an almost perfect time was Vickery. Searsy collected points for second and “Salty” added to his seasons total by taking third.

All the starters, bar one, in the 30m breaststroke backstroke and butterfly final had emerged from previous finals except for Karlie Cleaver. Tipped to be a good chance, she was up against Jenny Vickery, Toni Ensbey, Terry Barnes and Bruce Durrington. Cleaver, much fresher than her opponents, didn’t disappoint and put in a strong swim only to break by the smallest amount of .11. First place was awarded to an absolutely glowing Vickery with Durrington coming home in second place and Ensbey taking third.

After the swim the males took charge of the monthly barbecue, doing the cooking and washing up which was greatly appreciated.

A huge thanks to Gloria and Ann for supplying those of us with a sweet tooth with the most delectable after-dinner treats.

