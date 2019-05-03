Buccaneers and Cossacks set for local derby

RUGBY UNION: Another chapter in the epic rivalry between the Yamba Buccaneers and Iluka Cossacks will be written today when the two teams go head-to-head in their President's Cup clash at Iluka.

With the Buccaneers coming off a two week break following Easter and a bye, senior player Adrian Miller said they will have to be on their game from the first whistle.

"A bit of time off is always good this time of year to help a few people get over a few niggles, but it meant we had two weeks off in a row so we might be a little rusty so hopefully we will hit the ground running,” he said.

"It's always a good game against Iluka, no matter how they're travelling they always field a strong team against us and our games are always hard fought and I expect nothing less today.”

This season the Cossacks have put sides to the sword through their backline, which features an abundance of talent and speed.

Keeping their outside men quiet will be the key to a Buccaneers win, Miller said.

"We don't want to allow their backs room to move and space to show their skills and the way we counter that is to restrict them from getting much ball and being smart with field position,” he said.

"I don't want to give away too many secrets but I think it'll be a forward-dominated game, I think that's where our relative strength lies.

"We will definitely have to be at our best to win, it's always a good challenge and we're looking forward to a tough game.”

While Miller said he is confident the Buccaneers can get the win over the Cossacks, he will not be there to help his side the victory. Instead, he will be with the women's Buccanettes team as they look to keep their undefeated start to their inaugural season intact against Wollongbar, who have also enjoyed a perfect start to their season.

"The Buccanettes are going really well and we're getting good numbers to training and at the games which is exciting,” Miller said.

"We're really happy with how they've started the year and how they've progressed and I think they'll be a strong force in the competition.

"It's really good for the club as a whole.”

GAME DAY: The Iluka Cossacks will clash with the Buccaneers today at Iluka from 2.30pm.