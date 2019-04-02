Buccaneers and Cossacks start season with wins

Yamba Buccaneers reach out and score as they beat Kyogle 63-0

RUGBY UNION: The Yamba Buccaneers and the Iluka Cossacks have kicked off their Far North Coast Rugby Union President's Cup campaigns with wins on the weekend.

The Cossacks earned a gutsy 21-18 victory over Ballina, with Jesse Breckenridge, Barney Anderson and Mikey Randall all scoring tries in the win and Grant Brown converting all three tries.

The Buccaneers began their President's Cup title defence with a 22-15 win at home over Kyogle.

Yamba Buccaneers secretary Bob Thompson said the match was a stop-start affair due to torrential rain which hammered Yamba Oval during the second half.

"The entire game both sides were pretty much neck and neck, we were close at half time before we got away with a two-try break," Thompson said.

"They came back in the second half but we held on in the end to win."

In a first for the club, its women's side, dubbed the Buccanettes, scored a massive 57-0 win over Southern Cross University in the first ever FNCRU women's rugby match.