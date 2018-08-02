Buccaneers end Killer Whales' dominance at home

PROBING: Yamba Buccaneers fly-half Kris Thomsen looking for a way through the Evans River defence in Yamba's 22-10 win.

PROBING: Yamba Buccaneers fly-half Kris Thomsen looking for a way through the Evans River defence in Yamba's 22-10 win. Graham Mackie

RUGBY UNION: The Yamba Buccaneers earned bragging rights over the Far North Coast Rugby Union Presidents Cup competition leaders Evans River Killer Whales on the weekend, coming away with a 22-10 win.

Buccaneers coach Scott Moore said the win was a real confidence boost for the team, which is currently sitting second on the Presidents Cup ladder.

"It was an excellent win up there against Evans at Evans, they're last year's premiers and have been undefeated at home for a couple of years so to knock them over was a really good result,” he said.

"We got out to a good start, which has probably been our issue this year, we've started quite slowly so it was good to get out to a nice lead with a couple of good early tries from set pieces and from there Evans didn't really get close to us.”

While the Buccaneers attack was on song, Moore praised his side's defence as being a stand-out factor in their win.

"Our attack was excellent but we won off the back of our defence,” he said.

"The way we defended our line was great, they had a number of sets on our line and some of the contact was excellent.”

Only three games remain in the regular season, and the second-placed Buccaneers will be looking to build on their win to improve towards a finals run, Moore said.

This weekend will be the last home game for the Buccaneers this season, and will also be the club's Old Boys and Sponsors day, and Moore said he was hoping for a strong crowd at Yamba Oval to cheer them on against Kyogle.