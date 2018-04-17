Buccaneers get chance to shake off the rust

A Yamba Buccaneers forward touches down for a try in the side's victory against The Gentlemen of Murwillumbah.

A Yamba Buccaneers forward touches down for a try in the side's victory against The Gentlemen of Murwillumbah. Graham Mackie

RUGBY UNION: While they might have come within a whisker of notching a half-century in the opening round, Yamba Buccaneers interim coach Adrian Miller pulled no punches about the poor handling of his President's Cup side.

It was a scrappy contest at Kane Douglas Rugby Field as the Buccaneers ran the sword through a depleted Murwillumbah outfit with a 43-7 win.

Miller was happy to pick up the win, but said he was more pleased to see the pre-season rust knocked off his side.

"It was a pretty scrappy game, to be honest we would have dropped the pill about 100 times,” Miller said.

"It is only the first game of the year, so that is probably understandable.

"We got through the clash with no injuries, and the side definitely got better the longer we got into the game which is a good sign for next week.”

Murwillumbah struggled for numbers with the Buccaneers lending two players to the visiting side. Even with the extra players, the visitors played with only 14 men which made a dent in their chances.

"There were moments where if they had the full 15 they really would have given us a run for our money,” Miller said. "But it was good for the confidence that we closed out the win, and to do it without our regular coach just made it that much better.”