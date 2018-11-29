Menu
HEAD HONCHO: Leigh Bushell will coach Yamba Buccaneers in the 2019 Far North Coast President's Cup competition.
BUCCANEERS: Head coach gears up for season

ebony stansfield
29th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
RUGBY UNION: Newly appointed Yamba Buccaneers head coach Leigh Bushell said there would be nothing greater than the Grafton Redmen returning to the Far North Coast Rugby Union Competition.

Mr Bushell said the possibility of the Redmen returning from the Mid North Coast competition made him excited.

"Bring it on, I'm happy for it,” he said. "I'm one of the old players who played them and we hated each other on the field but after the game there was nothing better than having a beer with them.”

When discussing plans for 2019 Bushell said the club's pre-season was set to begin after the Christmas break, at the same time as when school returns.

He said he looked forward to having the guys to be back on the paddock to have another decent crack.

"At the end of the day I think fitness wins games, so I'm looking forward to that,” he said.

The Buccaneers took home the President's Cup premiership this year, and Bushell hoped to go back-to-back, which the club hasn't done before.

"Looking at the guys who have put their hands up to run again, I'm really excited.”

He expects the President's Cup side to have quite a few of the same heads "popping up again”, but the club was always looking for new recruits.

"We will take anyone who wants to put their hand up to play,” he said.

The push for women's rugby in the Clarence Valley saw the Grafton Redmen debut the Redmen Rubies this year and now the Buccaneers have announced their first women's team in the Far North Coast competition for next season.

With newly appointed head coaches of the team and long-term players Kris Thomsen and Pat Hughes, who also are assistant coaches of the senior ranks, new president Andrew Bennett said the women's team will be an exciting development and was long overdue.

"Particularly seeing as it's an Olympic sport now and (Australia) are the defending champions,” he said.

Thomsen hopes to get a great bunch of girls onto the field playing and predicts there would definitely be a rivalry with the Rubies.

He encouraged all women to come along and come to a training session.

Hughes said they are starting to get numbers and expressions of interest.

Grafton Daily Examiner

