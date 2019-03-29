Buccaneers look to keep on top ahead of 2019 season

Yamba Buccaneers lift the Maurie Ryan Shield after winning the Far North Coast Rugby President's Cup grand final.

RUGBY UNION: After a giant-killing 2018 season when they took out the President's Cup competition last year, the Yamba Buccaneers open the new season this weekend.

While training has been made difficult due to recent high temperatures, the club will make the trip west to Kyogle eager to assert their new domination of the competition.

Club secretary Bob Thompson said the team had played well in recent trial games.

"We got a team that went to Grafton and played a Grafton side and St Albert's from Armidale two weeks ago and they played well,” he said.

"We've retained quite a few of our players from last year, but now looking to defend the title will be a challenge.

"Also Grafton have come back into the Far North Coast competition, putting a side into President's Cup and they've always been good competition and make for a tough derby game.”

The Buccaneers will play under coach Leroy Biffin, who played and was an assistant coach last year, and captain Ewan Macqueen.

In other big news for the club, the Buccaneers will enter the town's first women's side into the Far North Coast women's sevens competition. The team has been training under the eye of Pat Hughes and Kris Thomsen.

They will play away to Southern Cross this weekend, with one of the stars of the side expected to be Shantai Walker, sister of Buccaneers junior and now NSW Waratahs player Cody Walker.

Next week, the Buccaneers will host a double-header for their home game of the season, with a grand final rematch against Evans Head, with women's sevens starting at 1.30pm and the men at 2.30pm.