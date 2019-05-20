Buccaneers on a roll in their President's Cup defence

ABOVE: Daniel Mitchell hits the ball up for the Yamba Buccaneers during their 22-5 win over Ballina in the Far North Coast Rugby Union President's Cup competition.

ABOVE: Daniel Mitchell hits the ball up for the Yamba Buccaneers during their 22-5 win over Ballina in the Far North Coast Rugby Union President's Cup competition. Graham Mackie

RUGBY UNION: The Yamba Buccaneers juggernaut continues to roll on, with the side racking up their sixth consecutive win over the weekend, taking down Ballina 22-5.

The win ensures the Buccaneers keep their unbeaten start to their Far North Coast President's Cup defence.

Yamba coach Leigh Bushell credits the great start to a solid pre-season and a simple game plan.

"All the boys turned up to pre-season and I can see the hunger in the team. They're training hard twice a week and it goes to show the hard work they've been putting in is paying off,” he said.

"It's been our game plan to hang on to the ball and starve the other team of possession, and if you do that you'll eventually find cracks in their defence and that's what happened against Ballina.”

Yamba Buccanettes Judy Carney-Vesper suffered a 29-15 loss to Ballina in their Far North Coast Rugby Union Women's 7s competition. Graham Mackie

Bushell said Ballina as a club boast a great deal of depth in their playing roster, so the Buccaneers had no idea who would be lining up for their President's Cup team on Saturday.

"All of their defeats this season have been narrow losses so we couldn't take them lightly, so it was pleasing that we came up with a game plan and executed it as best we could and win,” Bushell said.

"I can't take any of the credit for the wins, I just try and guide them around and pass on what little I know. We've got a good young team and they're just really hungry so, hopefully, they can keep carrying that attitude throughout the season, and if they do they'll be a force to be reckoned with.”

The Buccanettes also played on Saturday, and went down 29-15. This weekend the Buccaneers travel to Tenterfield, while the Buccanettes play at Casino.