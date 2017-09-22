31°
Buccaneers out in full force for awards

Best and Fairest award winner Dan Harrison (centre) with coaches Leigh Bushell and Bede Hunt during the Yamba Buccaneers award night at the Pacific Hotel.
The pirates were in full spirits at the weekend as the Yamba Buccaneers held their annual awards night at the Pacific Hotel.

The Buccaneers were celebrating another successful season in the Far North Coast Rugby Zone's President's Cup division after making it to the grand final at Crozier Field a fortnight ago.

LEFT: Jason James wins best back for the year. ABOVE: Player's player Jordan Walker gives his acceptance speech. BELOW: Dan Harrison accepts the best and fairest award.
Showing the importance of his role and a good haircut, Buccaneers Number 8 Dan Harrison picked up the best and fairest award presented by coaches Leigh Bushell and Bede Hunt.

After a stellar season guiding the Buccaneers around the park, which included a personal points tally of 87 points for the season, co-captain Jason James was named best back.

RIGHT: Club supporter of the year Liz Fairweather is award ed the Anne Bennett Supporters Award by life member Andrew Bennett during the award night at the Pacific Hotel.
Prop forward Jordan Walker was awarded player's player while Robbie Hill was voted most improved player.

Best back winner Jason James with coaches Adrian Miller and Scott Moore during the Yamba Buccaneers award night at the Pacific Hotel.
Paul Cramsie won Club Person of the Year while Liz Fairweather was rewarded for her undying support.

