Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CLOSE TO PERFECTION: Andrew Kapeen during the Yamba Buccaneers' win over Evans River earlier in the year. They went down to Iluka at the weekend.
CLOSE TO PERFECTION: Andrew Kapeen during the Yamba Buccaneers' win over Evans River earlier in the year. They went down to Iluka at the weekend. Graham Mackie
Rugby Union

Buccaneers perfect season spoiled by hungry Cossacks

Mitchell Keenan
by
20th Aug 2019 6:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY UNION: With just one game left in an undefeated regular season, all the Yamba Buccaneers had to do was win.

The Iluka Cossacks were out to spoil the party and they did just that, with a 26-24 triumph over the minor premiers at Yamba Oval on Saturday.

But club coach Leigh Bushell said it was "exactly what they needed”, with complacency creeping into the side at the wrong time.

"That was a word I tried to use to avoid complacency within the squad, there was no reason for us to have had a slow start because we were well prepared but that's how it went,” he said.

"Most of the squad wanted an undefeated tag by their name at the end but Iluka wanted it more with their finals spot on the line and they were the better team on the day.”

The Buccaneers had a slow start to the contest, with the Cossacks scoring two early tries, but Bushell's side fought back and had their chance to win it with a 40m kick in the last minute but it wasn't meant to be.

"It just goes to show that even with a slow start we were still in the contest,” he said.

"There are lots of positives to take from that game.”

Yamba will have a week off in the first week of finals before their major semi-final against the Evans Head Killer Wales for the first spot in the grand final.

"I have no doubt that our boys will train harder and have a lot more fire in their belly after that loss because there were a lot of disappointed faces after that game,” he said.

"We'll prepare for Evans Head now, we'll prepare as well as we can to go into the game ready to go and ready to book our spot in the final.”

Bushell referred to an old saying as he looked to steer his side to a deserved win at the end of a long and hard season in the Presidents Cup.

"You can play in a few premierships in your playing career but it's pretty rare to win them so we just need to keep pressing forward and play some good footy at the end of the day,” he said.

clarence rugby iluka cossacks presidents cup yamba buccaneers
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Police confirm ongoing operation at new jail site

    premium_icon UPDATE: Police confirm ongoing operation at new jail site

    Breaking THE site of the new jail at Lavadia is the scene of a police operation following an alarming discovery on Monday afternoon

    One injured in two crashes on Pacific Highway

    premium_icon One injured in two crashes on Pacific Highway

    News Emergency services respond to two separate incidents

    Do you recognise this man?

    Do you recognise this man?

    Crime Police are seeking to identify the male depicted in CCTV footage

    RACISM: Dummies guide to intolerance

    premium_icon RACISM: Dummies guide to intolerance

    Opinion Find out where you fit into Australia's racist culture