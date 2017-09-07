Buccaneers ready for grand final challenge

READY FOR ACTION: The Yamba Buccaneers are preparing for their grand final clash against Evans Head.

RUGBY UNION: The Yamba Buccaneers have been the only team this season to beat the unstoppable Evans River, and coach Adrian Miller is hoping that experience will be the pivotal factor that can help them secure a Presidents Cup premiership.

It's been six years since the Buccaneers last grand final appearance, and Miller said this Saturday's game at Crozier Field, Lismore was a just reward for a solid season.

"At the start of the year we had so few blokes show up to training we weren't sure how we would go, but we've turned that around,” Miller said.

"Everyone is very excited and keen to put on a good show, there's definitely a buzz around the place.”

With the only two losses of Evans River's season coming at the hands of the Buccaneers, Miller said the team would take confidence from those two wins.

"It's a grand final so anything can happen, and we know that last time we played Evans were missing a few key players and they'll be back this weekend,” he said.

"We're expecting them to field a strong side, and we're not expecting and easy game. They would have a lot of motivation to turn their results against us around so we've got to make sure we're focused.”

While Miller is expecting a tough clash, he said he knows his team is ready for the challenge.

"Evans are strong in their forwards and they showed that against us last time that their game plan is dangerous, but we've got weapons all over the park,” he said.

"We showed a couple of weeks ago we've got the ability to play 15 man rugby and that's hard to counter when we're all playing well so hopefully that form will carry on.

"We've played well of the last few weeks to get where we are, and we've played well over the season to make it to the grand final so we're hoping we can bring that form with us on Saturday.”