GALLERY: Buccaneers recognise their leading ladies

DAY OUT: Rhiannon Bridgeman, Emily Wiles, Emily Fairweather, Brooke Randeel and Mary Jurd (front) have fun at the Yamba Buccaneers Ladies Day. Jarrard Potter

FOR THE past 70 years, Mary Jurd has been on the sidelines watching football, cheering on the men in her life.

First it was her husband, playing rugby league for Newtown in Sydney, then her son, and on Saturday she was there supporting her grandson who was lining up for the Yamba Buccaneers.

"My great-grandson plays soccer in Queensland, but he is only four years old," she said.

Mary was one of the many ladies on hand to celebrate the Yamba Buccaneers Ladies Day, where their contribution to the club was recognised in a day just for them.

Two of the organisers, Elizabeth Fairweather and Rachel McPhillips, said the day was an opportunity to recognise the efforts made by the ladies towards the Yamba Buccaneers.

"It's great to acknowledge the efforts the ladies do in regards to rugby," Ms McPhillips said.

"The boys are always away training or off playing away games so all the mothers and wives and girlfriends are getting a bit of a treat."

Ms Fairweather said the boys did their part to make the day special, as they waited on their ladies after the game.

Mrs Jurd said it was a fantastic day.

"It's been very very nice and the ladies have done a wonderful job," she said.

"I'm not sure how much football was being watched but we all had a wonderful time."