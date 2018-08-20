Buccaneers rest up ahead of finals campaign

ON THE BURST: Yamba Buccaneers prop Bleddyn Gant goes on the offensive against the Iluka Cossacks.

RUGBY UNION: Yamba Buccaneers have sent a clear message to the rest of the Far North Coast Rugby President's Cup finals hopefuls with a thrilling victory over cross-river rivals Iluka Cossacks in the final round of the season.

With most of their top-tier stars watching from the sideline, the Buccaneers held out a fast-finishing Cossacks, taking the win 27-20 at Ken Leeson Oval.

The Buccaneers gave up two early tries to the home side but soon found their form, fighting back through the middle stages of the contest.

But with club leaders Jordan Walker, Rob Tierney and Jason James all resting ahead of a tough finals series, the visitors never looked comfortable with their lead.

Buccaneers coach Scott Moore praised the reserves players who stepped up to the mark in the final round.

"It was a good win from the boys, we rested up a couple of the older fellas in the side, so it was good to see a few guys get some extra time on the field,” Moore said.

"We couldn't finish any worse than second on the ladder, so there wasn't really much in the game for us. It was better for us to give those blokes the weekend off ahead of a gruelling finals campaign.”

Welsh prop Bleddyn Gant stood tall for the Buccaneers, getting through a mountain of workload and also scoring a try midway through the game.

Lethal winger Cal Obst also continued his try-scoring antics for the season along with Luke Roberts and Pat Hughes.

The Bucccaneers are now set up for a major semi-final showdown against arch-rivals Evans River Killer Whales.

The two sides have a win over each other already this season, with the Buccaneers keen to exact revenge for last year's grand final.