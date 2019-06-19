Buccaneers sail clear after win

RUGBY UNION: Some say the mark of a great team is an ability to grind out matches without playing at their best, which is perhaps where Yamba finds itself after a hard-fought win.

An inability to stick to the game plan at various times was not enough to stop the Yamba Buccaneers from running out 31-7 winners over Kyogle, and Adrian Miller explained the team was below their best.

"It was another good win from the boys a bit of a strange match - we got away with the win without playing good footy,” he said

"We managed to score when we needed to, but certainly didn't play as well as we could have.”

Miller said the team was guilty of not sticking to the game plan and was lucky in parts of the game against a strong Kyogle team who were tough to crack and at times forced the Buccaneers to defend well.

He issued a warning for the team to be on their game and stick to the script, to prevent teams from hurting them at "the pointy end of the season.”

"We made a few mistakes and didn't stick to the plan, sometimes we were trying to score off every phase when we needed to build pressure,” he said.

"But when we did do that we looked good and we need to make sure we bring our A-game when we play at Evans Head.”

The win takes the team further out in front of the competition as their closest competitor and next opponent, the Evans River Killer Whales, suffered a 24 - 5 away loss to Tenterfield Bumblebees.

The shock loss sets up an exciting encounter on Saturday as Yamba coach Leigh Bushnell explained it had the potential to give galvanise the Killer Whales playing group.

"Their loss means are going to be hungry - and although it gives us a buffer, we have to have our game on,” Bushnell said.