Action from the Yamba Buccaneers win over the Tenterfield Bumblebees
Rugby Union

Buccaneers take sting out of Tenterfield

Adam Hourigan
by
9th May 2018 10:30 AM
RUGBY UNION: It was the great unknown on the weekend as the Yamba Buccaneers faced the Tenterfield Bumblebees at Yamba Oval on Saturday.

Buccaneers coach Scott Moore said that Tenterfield brought a full squad of 23 players over the mountains for the game, which was a big effort for a new club.

"We knew they'd won their two previous games against Kyogle and Murwillumbah so we knew they must have been pretty handy,” he said.

"About 3/4 of their team stayed in Yamba, and we're really looking forward as a team to going back up there later in the year.”

Moore said the game was a tight tussle early, with both sets of forward packs nullifying each other in early play.

"There wasn't a lot in it. A couple of tries and we went into halftime leading 17-7.”

From there, Moore said the Buccaneers outside backs took over the running, allowing the Yamba side to skip away to a 34-19 win, something which Moore said was pleasing.

"We can take a lot from it. We've spoken a lot about what we did after we get a bit of a lead. Sometimes we switch off, other times we get a bit of white line fever,” he said.

"This time we kept to our structures which was really important.”

Action from the Yamba Buccaneers win over the Tenterfield Bumblebees
For the Buccaneers, Patrick Hughes, Troy Harding, Luke Roberts and Ryan Green, with the players points going to Callan Obst who scored two tries.

"He's new to rugby, coming from down south playing AFL,” Moore said. "But we was so good under the high ball and really quick and strong.

"Our number 10 and captain Jason James had a great game steering the boys around.”

The Buccaneers will face Kyogle next week before travelling across the river to face rivals Iluka Cossacks in a fortnight's time.

The Cossacks defeated Murwillumbah 40-0 at home on Saturday with their six tries spread equally through the team.

