Buccaneers taking the hard route to the grand final

TOUGH TASK: Ryan Binge in the Yamba Buccaneers game against the Evans River Killer Whales earlier in the season.

TOUGH TASK: Ryan Binge in the Yamba Buccaneers game against the Evans River Killer Whales earlier in the season. Graham Mackie

RUGBY UNION: Just three weeks ago the Yamba Buccaneers were on the brink of completing an undefeated regular season in the Presidents Cup.

But a loss to the Iluka Cossacks and now a crushing 20-15 defeat to the Evans Head Killer Whales in the major semi-final on Saturday has put Yamba on the hard path to the big dance.

Travelling to Wollongbar, coach Leigh Bushell was quietly confident in his side's chances with a full-strength squad at his disposal again but he knew he was in for a tough test.

Yamba had beaten the Killer Whales on all three occasions earlier on in the season but Bushell's side has been falling victim to slower starts as their opponents have often found the line early on against them.

Evans River did them just that, taking an early lead to go 10-0 up at half time.

The Buccaneers dug in their heels to bring the game around and reclaim a 15-10 lead with less than 10 minutes on the clock.

However, some good play by Evans River caught Yamba out as they scored twice in the final minutes to seal their spot in the grand final on September 14.

Yamba will now play the Iluka Cossacks in the preliminary final in Lismore on Saturday with one last chance to prove themselves as minor premiers.

The Buccanettes will also be playing in a preliminary final against the Ballina Seahorses for a chance at their first ever grand final in their inaugural year in the Far North Coast Rugby women's sevens competition.