26°
Sport

Buccaneers win in a last minute thriller

Matthew Elkerton
| 31st Jul 2017 8:00 AM
FREIGHT TRAIN: Luke Roberts was unstoppable for the Buccaneers during the Yamba Buccaneers and Evans River Killer Whales clash at Yamba Oval.
FREIGHT TRAIN: Luke Roberts was unstoppable for the Buccaneers during the Yamba Buccaneers and Evans River Killer Whales clash at Yamba Oval. Dan Frogan

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

RUGBY UNION: Yamba Buccaneers have fired a loud warning shot at President's Cup favourites Evans River after breaking the Killer Whales' season-long undefeated streak with a thrilling one-point win at Yamba Oval.

Up against a spirited Evans River outfit, Yamba were unrelenting in their attack but costly errors for the Buccaneers appeared to have delivered a sound victory to the visitors.

But no one had told Luke Roberts, with the Yamba inside centre pulling off a brutal one-on-one hit against his opposite number before driving hard in the ruck to wrestle possession back to the Buccaneers.

Seconds later half Jason James poked his head through a small gap before finding Nathan Rheinberger who stretched out across 30 metres to score the winning try with five minutes to go.

For Buccaneers coach Adrian Miller it was a huge win, keeping the Yamba side second on the ladder and proving their ability against the big boys of FNC Rugby.

"It was a massive result for our team,” Miller said. "I don't know about sending a clear message, we only won by one point in the end, but it was a big win for us.”

Miller praised Roberts for his tenacity all afternoon against the Killer Whales, but said the effort to earn the turnover and get the ball rolling for the winning try was a massive effort.

"What a way to finish the game, it was a brilliant bit of play to get us over the line,” he said. "Evans were great all afternoon with the way they just kept coming at us.

"I'm proud of the way we played and hopefully it gives us a bit of momentum into the finals series.”

The win sets up an exciting final round "Clash of the Heads” local derby against Iluka Cossacks in a fortnight with both sides vying for second place and a home semi-final.

Cossacks punched their ticket to the finals at the weekend with a dominant victory over Kyogle Cockies.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  far north coast rugby fnc rugby presidents cup rugby union yamba buccaneers

Help keep prawn disease out of NSW

Help keep prawn disease out of NSW

Follow expert advice to help keep disasterous disease out of our waters

Grafton's book boost available at library

Mood boosting books available in Grafton

Meth deaths double in six years

Significant focus has been placed on policing but more needs to be done to treat drug usage.

The number of Aussie ice user deaths has doubled in 6 years

Financial stress up as cost of living rises

CASH WORRIES: A new report has revealed more Australians are worried about rising household costs while wage growth is stagnant.

Costs up but confidence down about better times ahead

Local Partners

Westpac chopper needs your help

Help guide the direction of essential community service

New-look nostalgia brings crowds to timber festival

HE CAME, HE SAW: The two-man saw event at Glenreagh Timber Festival on Saturday.

Big crowd at Glenreagh for annual timber festival.

10 things to do this week

Fence post splitting at the 10th Glenreagh Timber Festival at Genreagh.

Plenty of events around the Clarence Valley this week

Album a Fresh debut

HITTING CHARTS: Melanie Dyer is back at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night armed with her new single.

Don't miss Melanie Dyer and her band at the Clocktower Hotel

Helping our oppressed neighbours one film at a time

PEACEFUL PROTEST: West Papuan Benny Wenda is the subject of a The Road to Home.

Plight of West Papua highlighted in film playing in Yamba

Rejected Bachelorette: ‘Hate you’ Matty J

THE latest woman eliminated from The Bachelor has fled to Italy and after writing on social media that she “hates” Matty J.

Why The Block won’t come back to Sydney

Shelley Craft and Scott Cam.

There's little chance The Block will be returning to Sydney

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

James Blunt proves his comedic talents on Twitter.

The singer's most recent tweet proves why he has so many fans.

Bachelorette winner Lee headed back to reality TV

The Bachelorette Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

He won the heart of Georgia Love and now, Lee’s heading back to TV

'It has nearly blown his foot off': Shannon Noll

Mid North Coast police are investigating the firecracker throwing incident during the South West Rocks concert that injured one of Shannon Noll's band members.

Police hunt firecracker thrower at Shannon Noll concert

Spider crawls over reporter during live cross

Murray kept a straight face amid the terrifying ordeal.

Imagine being on TV when a spider starts crawling on you

Everyone wants to be a ninja warrior, especially the kids

Cody Thomas takes on the obstacle course on the TV series Australian Ninja Warrior.

Move over cotton wool kids. Make way for the wannabe ninjas

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction