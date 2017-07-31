Buccaneers win in a last minute thriller

FREIGHT TRAIN: Luke Roberts was unstoppable for the Buccaneers during the Yamba Buccaneers and Evans River Killer Whales clash at Yamba Oval.

RUGBY UNION: Yamba Buccaneers have fired a loud warning shot at President's Cup favourites Evans River after breaking the Killer Whales' season-long undefeated streak with a thrilling one-point win at Yamba Oval.

Up against a spirited Evans River outfit, Yamba were unrelenting in their attack but costly errors for the Buccaneers appeared to have delivered a sound victory to the visitors.

But no one had told Luke Roberts, with the Yamba inside centre pulling off a brutal one-on-one hit against his opposite number before driving hard in the ruck to wrestle possession back to the Buccaneers.

Seconds later half Jason James poked his head through a small gap before finding Nathan Rheinberger who stretched out across 30 metres to score the winning try with five minutes to go.

For Buccaneers coach Adrian Miller it was a huge win, keeping the Yamba side second on the ladder and proving their ability against the big boys of FNC Rugby.

"It was a massive result for our team,” Miller said. "I don't know about sending a clear message, we only won by one point in the end, but it was a big win for us.”

Miller praised Roberts for his tenacity all afternoon against the Killer Whales, but said the effort to earn the turnover and get the ball rolling for the winning try was a massive effort.

"What a way to finish the game, it was a brilliant bit of play to get us over the line,” he said. "Evans were great all afternoon with the way they just kept coming at us.

"I'm proud of the way we played and hopefully it gives us a bit of momentum into the finals series.”

The win sets up an exciting final round "Clash of the Heads” local derby against Iluka Cossacks in a fortnight with both sides vying for second place and a home semi-final.

Cossacks punched their ticket to the finals at the weekend with a dominant victory over Kyogle Cockies.