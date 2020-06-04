Buccaneers won’t defend minor premiership in 2020

The under-12 Yamba Buccaneers finished premiers in 2019 and have had a number of players picked in Far North Coast representative sides for 2020.

RUGBY UNION: The Yamba Buccaneers have compounded their disastrous end to the 2019 season with a no-show for the cut down 2020 Far North Coast competition.

Yamba Rugby Union club secretary Bob Thompson said the senior team would not be a starter when rugby resumed in mid to late July.

The Buccaneers powered their way to the minor premiership in the FNC President’s Cup last season only to bow out in straight sets in the finals series.

Thompson said COVID-19 had put the finishing touches to what was shaping as a struggling season for a team defending a minor premiership.

“There were a three or four players who came to the club working on the roads, who’ve disappeared,” he said.

“Plus we had a few locals who found work in road building companies who have also left as the work around here wound up.”

He said replacements for those players had not turned up and the club decided it was better to cut its losses.

Thompson said there was exciting news for junior Buccaneers who would be the first Clarence Valley squads to get back into action.

“On Wednesday we will have our first official training run for the juniors at Yamba Oval,” he said.

“As far as I can tell we’ll be the first rugby club to officially get back on the paddock with a firm plan for the future.”

Thompson said the training would be a lot different to a normal club training run.

“Because of the COVID rules training will have to be conducted in groups of no more than 10,” he said.

“There will be no contact training, parents must remain in their cars while training is in progress and players will not be allowed to use dressing sheds.

“That means they will need to be dressed, ready to go when they arrive and leave the ground and get straight into a car and go home after training finishes.”

Thompson said training and playing in the COVID-19 period would be interesting.

“There’s all sorts of rules, like constant washing of the balls, washing hands and marking fields to ensure players maintain social distancing during training,” he said.

Thompson said the club would have teams in the 8s, 9, 10s, 13s and possibly the under-16s.

“We will begin training with a view to starting playing after the school holidays in the second half of July,” he said.

“We only got the go ahead to start last week.”

The solid numbers and the small group numbers allowed mean the club will stagger training sessions through the week.

“We can’t get all the teams on one Yamba Oval and Kane Douglas Field, so we’ll be looking at holding training sessions on Monday’s, Wednesdays and Thursdays,” he said.