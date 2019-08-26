Buccanettes, Cossacks bring winning form into semi-finals

WINNING WAYS: The Yamba Buccanettes celebrate a 20-12 win over Casino in the Far North Coast Rugby Union women's 7s minor semi-final.

WINNING WAYS: The Yamba Buccanettes celebrate a 20-12 win over Casino in the Far North Coast Rugby Union women's 7s minor semi-final. Yamba Buccaneers/Facebook

RUGBY UNION: The grand final dreams for the Iluka Cossacks and the Yamba Buccanettes are still well and truly alive after both teams recorded wins in their respective Far North Coast Rugby Union minor semi-final clashes on the weekend.

In the Presidents Cup competition, Iluka held out against Ballina to record a 17-10 win, while the Yamba women's 7s team continued to break new ground taking out a 20-12 victory over Casino.

Buccanettes coach Kris Thomsen said the team was ecstatic following the win, which was the first victory in a finals match for the team in their inaugural season.

"We're forging into new territory with every win, and that's something we've been reminding ourselves of, that with every win we're making history,” he said.

"In every game it's about putting your best foot forward. We put in an excellent performance.”

Thomsen said he was pleased to see a positive attitude from the team.

"We definitely went out there with a better attitude than we have in past outings, particularly in the last month or so, we've relied heavily on key players and if they weren't playing we'd show up with the wrong attitude,” Thomsen said.

"In terms of gameplay we also really stuck to our plan which was also a major change, and physically it was one of our great strengths, the girls went out there and made sure their presence was known, we were really dominate in defence.”

The Buccanettes will now enjoy a week off, before taking on the loser of this week's clash between Wollongbar Alstonville and Ballina.

The Cossacks will also enjoy a bye this week and will play the loser of the Yamba and Ballina match.