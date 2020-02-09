Buccanettes hunting maiden premiership under dynamic duo

Judy Vesper and Jordan Binge will co-coach the Yamba Buccanettes for the 2020 Far North Coast Rugby Union season.

RUGBY :The Yamba Buccanettes couldn’t have hoped for a better start to life in the Far North Coast Rugby Union competition last year as they steamrolled their way to the final.

But the potent pair of Judy Vesper and Jordan Binge will look to take the side one step further when they take the reins as co-coaches for the 2020 season.

Vesper captained the side last year, but she is looking forward to a step up in her responsibilities.

Buccanettes captain Judy Vesper (right) during the club’s inaugural Far North Coast Rugby Union season. Photo: Graham Mackie

“I played with them the first season last year. It was a special feeling to captain the side,” she said.

“Making it to the grand final was a really good feeling. Hopefully we can get there again and win it this time.”

Vesper said she wasn’t feeling too nervous over the prospect taking over Kris Thomsen’s role as coach, which would be a daunting switch for some.

“I think it will be pretty similar to my role last year. I’m looking forward to it,” she said.

This will be Binge’s first involvement with the Buccanettes but he feels he has some experience he can bring to the role.

New Yamba Buccanettes co-coach Jordan Binge (centre) has been playing alongside returning Buccaneers first grade Adrian Miller (right) in the LCCA first grade match competition this year. Photo: Adam Hourigan

“Like Judy, this is my first time coaching but I have a strong background in rugby union and league as well, so I’m looking forward to passing my knowledge on,” he said.

While the side will remain relatively unchanged from last year, Vesper said there would be some exciting new additions to the unit.

“We’ll have most of the same players but we’ve got a couple of new girls who are a bit younger,” she said.

Binge added: “We’re still touching up on numbers but we’ve got enough to get stuck into training this week.”

Yamba have locked in some pre-season fixtures and will take on Inverell and the Celtic Highlanders on home turf in a round-robin tournament on March 21.

“We’ll look to ease them into training, you don’t want to go too hard too quickly or you’ll lose a couple before the season even starts. We’ll be ready ahead of some pre-season games we’ve got coming up,” Binge said.

“Get there, get around them and support them this season. Especially for their home games.”