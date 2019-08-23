Buccanettes ready for historic first finals series clash

RUGBY UNION: The Yamba Buccanettes ladies sevens team are having an unbelievable first year in the competition and they now have a shot at their first grand final, starting with an elimination semi against the Casino Bullettes at 1.20pm at Maurie Ryan Oval tomorrow.

Yamba finished in an impressive third place on the ladder after claiming 11 wins and losing just five for the year and coach Khris Thomsen is proud to have been involved in an historic season so far.

"In our inaugural season in the competition the girls have done really well, I'm very proud of their efforts,” Thomsen said.

"We weren't 100 per cent sure how we'd go this year.

"We were optimistic with a very solid roster but we've done a really good job and we're stoked to have made the finals.”

The two sides met twice during the season and came away with one win apiece, each telling a drastically different story, according to Thomsen.

"We lost 41-5 the first time on a cold Friday night in Casino.

"They put out their strongest side whereas we were a little undermanned but I don't think it was a true reflection of how we play our rugby,” he said.

BATTLING: Yamba Buccanettes' Judy Vesper during the 29-15 loss to Ballina in their Far North Coast Rugby Union Women's sevens competition earlier this year. Graham Mackie

"There was an air of invincibility leading into game but it was a good taste of what it's like to step up when chips are down.”

Yamba came away 32-5 winners when the fixture came to Yamba Oval and Thomsen said it was a good showing of their strengths within the game.

"In that next game we played really good footy. We showed our strengths in the game, including our physicality in defence. Franceen and Judy Vespa are key for us both as playmakers and also talented, strong defenders,” he said.

"We've got some really strong girls that put in really hard work through the middle as well but we have ability right across the park, we just need to believe in our defence and promote the ball going forward.”

Many of the Yamba players have never played as physical a sport as rugby sevens before and Thomsen said his side have felt it throughout the year.

"It has definitely been a long season but the girls have come through it relatively well, considering. The format of the game with a 20-minute half-time break has caused some issue with soft-tissue injuries so, hopefully, that can change,” he said.