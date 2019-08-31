BUCCS BOLSTERED: Yamba are back to full strength for finals

RUGBY UNION: The Yamba Buccaneers play their first game of the finals in the Presidents Cup today when they take on the Evans River Killer Whales in Wollongbar with a chance at a place in the big dance.

Yamba were brought firmly back to the ground in their last game of the regular season with a loss to the Iluka Cossacks but coach Leigh Bushellwas feeling good about the state of his squad.

"I'm quietly confident myself because everyone's back, we'll be at full strength for this one which is a good boost. The boys are well prepared and I feel we have the right mindset,” Bushell said.

"It's been a rough season with plenty of injuries but still we've still been getting wins and now we've got them all back.”

Bushell said "the loss really hurt his side” but after a week off and a better idea of what they needed to work on, he felt better about their chances.

"It was hard to take but it's put a bit of wind in our sails,” he said.

"Moving forward from that game it's really exciting for us as a group to be back and ready to go for finals.

"There are a few nerves but everyone is prepared as can be.”

The Buccaneers have been triumphant over the Killer Whales on three occasions this year but Bushell was ready for another tough battle and said the input of his interchange would make the difference.

"They're not to be taken lightly. They're a really good rugby team that could win but we just need to be better,” he said.

"Having a full bench of really strong guys is important; anyone coming off will replaced by someone just as hungry.”

"They'll throw everything at us but I believe we can get the job done.”

YAMBA BUCCANEERS TEAM LIST

1. Jack Sharpe

2. Zac Gatehouse

18. Scott Boothby

4. Robbie Hill

5. Ewen McQueen (c)

6. Rob Tierney

7. Ryan Green

8. Mitch McLennan

9. Laurie Urquhart

19. Kris Thomsen

11. Jordan Binge

16. Pat Hughes

13. Andrew Kapeen

14. Chris Jones

15. Thishan Wickremasinghe

3. Tom Vesper-Smith

17. Rob Dehollander

24. Sam MacQueen

25. Ryan Binge

20. Luke Roberts

21. Stephen Hind

22. Josh Morris

23. Adrian Miller

Coach: Leigh Bushell