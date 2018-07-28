Buccs get prepared for Killer Whales

Chris Thomsen will line up for the Yamba Buccaneers when they travel to take on Evans River this weekend.

RUGBY UNION: The Yamba Buccaneers will be fighting fit after the Far North Coast Rugby Union general bye as they travel north to take on Presidents Cup competition leaders Evans River Killer Whales.

Buccaneers coach Scott Moore said the team was pumped for the top-of-the-table clash.

"It's first playing second, so it'll be a good chance to see how the team is travelling leading into the finals," he said.

"Everyone is pretty keen for the game, we've been getting plenty of numbers at training which tends to happen this year, getting closer to the finals there's plenty of blokes keen and ready to travel and play."

Moore said if the two teams finished in first and second places, they could potentially face off against each other in this round, the major semi-final and possibly the grand final.

"Evans River have been the benchmark in the competition for their professional attitude and structure, they've deserved everything they've got," he said.

"Our team is something they haven't seen too much of this year, we have exciting new players and while Evans have showed most of their cards this season we've got a game they haven't seen much of before."

Moore said the team will also benefit from the experience of Chris Thomsen and Adrian Miller, with the two "old campaigners" set to line up in the starting side.

The Iluka Cossacks will also be on the road in their return to action, when they play Kyogle this afternoon.

FNCRU PRESIDENTS CUP: 53 Evans River, 40 Yamba, 27 Tenterfield, 23 Kyogle, 15 Iluka, 10 Murwillumbah.