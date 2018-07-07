Buccs out for revenge in Clash of the Heads

EXCITEMENT: Iluka Cossacks forward Toddom Yambora Smith locked Yamba Buccaneers vice-captain Jason James in the vice grip when the sides met at Yamba Oval earlier this season.

EXCITEMENT: Iluka Cossacks forward Toddom Yambora Smith locked Yamba Buccaneers vice-captain Jason James in the vice grip when the sides met at Yamba Oval earlier this season. Graham Mackie

RUGBY UNION: Yamba Buccaneers will be keen to exact revenge on their cross-river rivals Iluka Cossacks when the "Clash of the Heads” local derby takes centre stage at Ken Leeson Oval today.

High-flying Yamba suffered a shock loss to the Cossacks in the first meeting of the clubs earlier this season at Yamba Oval.

It was something coach Scott Moore chalked up to a little bit of complacency, but it would be far from the case today.

"Considering they beat us at home last time, we're keen to get an away win, they're always important,” Moore said.

While they might be important, they're not always easy, with the local derby generally bringing out the hungrier side of the Iluka Cossacks.

A team that has struggled for numbers this season and suffered a few dramatic losses at the hands of the Far North Coast Rugby heavyweights Evans River Killer Whales and Murwillumbah Bananas, the Cossacks appear to lift to another gear for the local derby.

It is a phenomenon that Iluka number 8 Nathan Callister couldn't put into words.

"We don't train, and some weekends we're lucky to get the bare minimum to take the field, but when it comes to a local derby there is no shortage of blokes,” Callister said.

"There is just something about that derby game, everyone wants to get up to stick it to the Buccaneers.”

Callister said it had been a frustrating season for the Cossacks, with the side lacking consistency in both numbers and ability.

"When we actually turn up we have got some football in us, we have got talent,” he said.

"When we turn up like we did in the first local derby then you can see what can happen.”

The Cossacks are languishing outside of the President's Cup top four, but finals football is certainly not out of their reach, with a win today putting them back level with Kyogle.

But they will host a Buccaneers side determined to maintain their own position at the top end of the table.

"We are in outright second place,” Moore said. "There was nothing between us, Iluka and Kyogle, but now we're in the clear, it's important that we stay out there.”