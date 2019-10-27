Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RESILIENT: Andrew Buchanan was on form with 75 runs against Easts Westlawn at JJ Lawrence Fields on Saturday.
RESILIENT: Andrew Buchanan was on form with 75 runs against Easts Westlawn at JJ Lawrence Fields on Saturday. Mitchell Keenan
Cricket

Buchanan leads the way against resilient Easts Westlawn side

Mitchell Keenan
by
27th Oct 2019 1:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: Easts Westlawn had a tough first outing in the GDSC Premier League but they look to be finding their feet in round 2 of the competition.

Bowling against the defending premiers Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel, at JJ Lawrence Fields yesterday, Easts Westlawn started well taking their opponents opening three batsmen for 33 runs but fourth in line, Andrew Buchanan had other ideas.

Knocking top class seamers, Ben Shaw and Jackson Grieve around the park on his way to 75, Buchanan lifted his side on the way to a 230 run total in tough conditions.

Grieve (3-46), Shaw (3-60) and Shannon Connor (3-46) all stood up with three a piece to take care of Tuc-Cop's tail end but a solid knock from Brad Chard (39) made sure they weren't to go down easy.

Easts Westlawn started their innings with 0/9 after six overs.

clarence cricket easts westlawn gdsc premier league tucabia-copmanhurst gi hotel
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Country hospital thrown into disaster mode

    premium_icon Country hospital thrown into disaster mode

    Feature Grafton Hospital head nurse tells of highway crash that helped hospital to prepare for horror

    'One hell of a mess': The people who picked up the pieces

    premium_icon 'One hell of a mess': The people who picked up the pieces

    Feature 'They were getting tired and just crashing, day and night'

    PHOTOS: 400+ amazing images from Jacaranda crowning night

    premium_icon PHOTOS: 400+ amazing images from Jacaranda crowning night

    People and Places Hundreds of images of Grafton's glittering night

    REVEALED: Jacaranda Queen crowned for 2019

    premium_icon REVEALED: Jacaranda Queen crowned for 2019

    People and Places Find out who took out the titles on Grafton's glittering night