Buchanan leads the way against resilient Easts Westlawn side

RESILIENT: Andrew Buchanan was on form with 75 runs against Easts Westlawn at JJ Lawrence Fields on Saturday. Mitchell Keenan

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: Easts Westlawn had a tough first outing in the GDSC Premier League but they look to be finding their feet in round 2 of the competition.

Bowling against the defending premiers Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel, at JJ Lawrence Fields yesterday, Easts Westlawn started well taking their opponents opening three batsmen for 33 runs but fourth in line, Andrew Buchanan had other ideas.

Knocking top class seamers, Ben Shaw and Jackson Grieve around the park on his way to 75, Buchanan lifted his side on the way to a 230 run total in tough conditions.

Grieve (3-46), Shaw (3-60) and Shannon Connor (3-46) all stood up with three a piece to take care of Tuc-Cop's tail end but a solid knock from Brad Chard (39) made sure they weren't to go down easy.

Easts Westlawn started their innings with 0/9 after six overs.