BUCKING HELL: Shelton debutant puts on rodeo display

RACING: While it was jockey Luke Rolls who saluted the crowd on his way past the finishing post in the Farewell John Sullivan - Maiden Handicap (1100m), the true tale of the race was left all the way back at the barriers.

John Shelton-trained debutant Dispensation, who had been slogged with the top weight 59kg for the maiden race, looked more suited to a rodeo than a race track when he left the barriers.

Former Grafton jockey Ben Looker was left to hold on for dear life as the former South Australian galloper bucked and jumped in front of the stalls.

It was a shocking sight for its trainer, who only last week had watched the gelding son of US galloper Statue of Liberty jump to precision in a track jump out.

"It was quite a shock, he trialled three times in South Australia and we gave him a jump out when he flew out of the gates, but I guess the occasion got the better of him," Shelton said.

"I honestly think he is a pretty smart horse, we have just got to get to the bottom of him."

And the only way the team will be able to do that is to put him back into work immediately.

"There's no chance he is out to pasture, we will have him in a jump out in the morning," Shelton said. "He needs to get back into the barriers and work it off."

With the door left ajar, it was the Brett Dodson-trained Complete Faith who was given the run of the race just off the leaders before peeling away in the straight to win by half a length from Annie Ethyl.

It was a big turnaround for the three-year-old gelding who had been run down in the straight last start at a non-TAB meeting at Coffs Harbour. That effort had the punters not showing complete faith in the horse, with the gelding starting an $11-outsider.

"It was good, I think the 800m the other day really sharpened him up," Dodson said. "The alley was always going to be the concerning thing today but he managed to settle into a nice spot and he was too strong in the end.

"He is out a nice mare so lets hope he can keep working his way into a nice career."