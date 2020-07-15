BUCKING ON: PBR back on after COVID cancellation

Lachlan Slade shows his winner style in action from the Grafton PBR round at the Grafton Showground.

YOU CAN’T keep a good cowboy town, and the best in country will still come to Grafton this year.

The PBR Grafton Stampede will return to the showground on October 24, and bring with them all the action they’ve shown over the past five years.

Competition director Di Hallam said they were excited to bring the shows back after COVID-19 restrictions forced them to reschedule shows across the country.

“Our plan is to kickstart back in October with a number of events and Grafton will be one of them,” she said.

“It will all come down to meeting the state COVID guidelines and being approved but we’re moving forward and being positive.”

Ms Hallam said Grafton crowds were one of the most enthusiastic they encountered, and the community was very welcoming.

“We like going to Grafton — it’s a cool place to go,” she said. “The crowds really connect and engage with the riders.”

Ms Hallam said their point of difference was that they weren’t a rodeo, and just had the best bullriders and bulls on show, with big screens and some rocking music.

It's a long way down to the ground for Mick Knight as he is thrown from his bull in the preliminary rounds for the PBR Grafton event.

“It’s got a different feel to it,” she said. “And the closest event from here is either Brisbane or Tamworth so it’s not something that’s in their backyard.”

Patrons who had held tickets for PBR events are able to have them honoured for the following event, or a refund.