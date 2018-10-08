Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Princess Eugenie weds this week — Britain’s second royal wedding of the year. Picture: Getty
Princess Eugenie weds this week — Britain’s second royal wedding of the year. Picture: Getty
Lifestyle

Inside Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding

by New York Post
8th Oct 2018 7:07 AM

THERE will be military fanfare and red velvet cake when Princess Eugenie weds this week - Britain's second royal wedding of the year.

The 28-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II is due to marry liquor company executive Jack Brooksbank on Friday in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

 

The soon-to-be bride and groom at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews. Picture: AP
The soon-to-be bride and groom at the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews. Picture: AP

Prince Harry, her cousin, and American actress Meghan Markle married at the same venue in May.

Buckingham Palace said Sunday that Eugenie's service will feature a trumpet fanfare and Scottish pipers, a performance by Italian singer Andrea Bocelli and a prayer written by Archbishop of York John Sentamu.

 

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Eugenie at a garden party at Buckingham Palace. Picture: AFP
Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Eugenie at a garden party at Buckingham Palace. Picture: AFP

London baker Sophie Cabot is making the red velvet-and-chocolate wedding cake, billed as "a traditional cake with a modern feel."

The two will wed at Windsor Castle, where Harry and Meghan married earlier this year. Picture: Getty
The two will wed at Windsor Castle, where Harry and Meghan married earlier this year. Picture: Getty

The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Eugenie is ninth in line to the British throne.

 

This article was originally published in the New York Post and has been reproduced here with permission.

Related Items

Show More
duke of york editors picks jack brooksbank princess eugenie royal family royal wedding

Top Stories

    Repair work for boat access ramping up at last

    premium_icon Repair work for boat access ramping up at last

    News WORK starts today to fix the damage done to the boat ramp in Lawrence during the construction of the Sportsmans Creek bridge

    Birthday boy Kenneth a marvel at 105

    premium_icon Birthday boy Kenneth a marvel at 105

    News Weeks marks milestone of 105 years with variety of experiences

    Man faces Grafton Court for hitting partner

    premium_icon Man faces Grafton Court for hitting partner

    Crime South Grafton man faces court for common assault charges

    Clown a busking hit at GDSC Supa Family Fun Day

    premium_icon Clown a busking hit at GDSC Supa Family Fun Day

    News Buskers entertained the crowds on Saturday

    Local Partners