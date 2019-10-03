Menu
BUDDING CAREER: Zion Edgar playing the guitar in a professional recording studio. He hopes to make a career out of music.
Budding musician's journey from busking to recording studio

3rd Oct 2019 10:00 AM
ZION Edgar only knew a few chords when he first embarked on what he hopes will be a flourishing career in music.

After winning a busking competition at the Palmers Island Public School P&C Family Fun Day, Zion had the opportunity to spend a day at Heaven Recording Studio to take the tunes he had created in his bedroom and turn them into professional songs.

The 14-year-old Pacific Valley Christian School student has always had a musical streak but only recently realised he wanted to make a career out of it.

"Singing was something I've been doing since I was little kid. I was heavily into singing and dancing because I was always singing at church with my nan,” he said.

He picked up guitar lessons at school and, despite knowing only a few chords, immediately began writing simple songs.

"I only learnt a few chords, the simple ones like D, G, A and E minor and then I just went from there and experimented with that and whatever I learnt. I just ripped up my hands for hours,” he said.

"I've got that many callouses on

my fingers from just playing too much.”

Zion said what started as a

hobby had slowly built to be a

passion.

"Slowly but surely it's gotten to 'I kinda want to do this as a career', and now it's like, 'nah, I want to do this as a career'.”

