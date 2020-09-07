Buddy’s Clarence spirit makes him nation’s hardest working dog

Glenda Rogan with her dog "Buddy" who will compete in this year's Cobber challenge to find Australia's hardest working dog.

IT WAS neck and neck in the race to crown Australia’s hardest working farm dog, but in the end a bit of Clarence spirit shone through.

The three-week competition sees dogs from each state wear GPS collars to track their distance, speed and working duration on their farm.

Three dogs were still in the hunt for the title of Australia’s hardest working farm dog with 48 hours remaining, with only 67 kilometres separating Western Australia’s Elsie, Tasmania’s Hurricane and Buddy representing New South Wales on Friday afternoon.

Glenda Rogan’s kelpie-cross Buddy took out the Cobber Challenge title with a huge weekend of work to outlast the competition.





The team set a new Cobber Challenge record on the family’s beef cattle property Cinnabar at Copmanhurst, by doing 835 kilometres over the duration.

The competition coincided with a busy three weeks for Buddy and Glenda including weaning calves and educating the young cattle. They worked 98 hours, to record an average speed of 8.5km/h.

“I’m surprised by the kilometres they do, but I knew Buddy would be a strong competitor because he’s got a great work ethic, he’s a young, energetic dog, and he never gives up,” Glenda said.

“I couldn‘t do my job without a good dog.”

Buddy is one of 12 working dogs from around Australia that competed in the 2020 Cobber Challenge.

This year, the Cobber Challenge celebrated its five-year milestone by inviting back past competitors to take on new dogs in an All Stars Vs Contenders format.

Buddy’s win was all the sweeter for Glenda as an All Star, having finished in second place during her first attempt in the 2018 Cobber Challenge.

Glenda enjoyed competing for a second time in the Cobber Challenge, which celebrated the unsung heroes of Australian farms - working dogs. She knew what was involved and that she’d have to keep up the work over the final weekend to cement her win.

“It‘s a privilege to have a dog like Buddy,” Glenda said.

Buddy and Glenda are going to enjoy a few days off after the competition.