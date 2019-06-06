Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Buderim man Mark Egger last made contact via phone with his family in February but has not been seen or heard from since.
Buderim man Mark Egger last made contact via phone with his family in February but has not been seen or heard from since.
News

Buderim man not heard from since February

6th Jun 2019 11:50 AM | Updated: 12:26 PM

POLICE are appealing for public assistance to help find a 54-year-old man reported missing from Buderim.

Mark Egger last made contact via phone with his family in February but has not been seen or heard from since.

Police hold concerns for Mark's welfare as he suffers from a medical condition.

He is described as Caucasian, about 173cm tall with a proportionate build and brown hair.

Anyone with any information in relation to his whereabouts is urged to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au. Quote this reference number: QP1900329736

More Stories

buderim editors picks missing man queensland police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Valley's perfect performance on new ABC program

    Valley's perfect performance on new ABC program

    News Adam Bowes and Kate Begbie graced our screens in a episode of the ABC's The Recording Studio.

    OUR SAY: No family deserves this horror

    premium_icon OUR SAY: No family deserves this horror

    Opinion Someone living in our community has withheld vital information

    • 6th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Chow down on an epic line-up

    Chow down on an epic line-up

    Whats On Eat to the Beat in Yamba set to impress with delectable tunes

    • 6th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
    Bop along to Yamba festival this weekend

    Bop along to Yamba festival this weekend

    Whats On A stellar line up and delicious food is set to hit the Bowlo