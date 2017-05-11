Budget 2017: 5 careers that require drug and alcohol testing

IT'S the test no motorists or employee wants to undertake after a boozy rendezvous.

Soon, it may be a test that could take away benefits for some welfare recipients who indulge in too much of a good time.

From driving on the road to the workforce, random drug and alcohol testing has long been entrenched in aspects of day-to-day life.

Hays Recruitment senior regional director Simon Bristow said a number of sectors have tightened up their workplaces with a hard line against drinking and recreational drug use during the work week.

"The age of long lunches has long since past," Mr Bristow said.

Mr Bristow walks us through the main industries prone to a drug and alcohol test.

In light of the Federal Budget's hotly debated proposal to drug and alcohol 5000 welfare recipients around the country, we take a look at some of the main industries where employees are tested.

Transport workers

WHILE their aircraft may be high in the clouds, commercial pilots are expected to stay grounded and sober as they transport passengers to their final destination.

The same goes for transporting people and goods on the ground with train drivers, truckies as well as bus drivers expected to take random drug and alcohol tests.

Mining companies

MINERS would be hard pressed dodging a drug and alcohol test before they even set foot on site.

Mr Bristow said a strict zero tolerance drug and alcohol policy underpins the sector Australia wide.

He said testing is mostly conducted randomly around work sites.

Construction workers

BUILDERS and manufacturing workers all come under a similar zero tolerance umbrella to the mining industry.

Many companies associated with "manufacturing or logistics environments" have strict policies when it comes to the use of drugs and alcohol, Mr Bristow said.

Project managers, civil engineers

Those coordinating the projects are in the same boat as their labour counterparts.

Mr Bristow said many firms believe it is a "reasonable expectation" that white collar workers are subject to the same policy as the blue collar workers.

Job offers warn prospective applicants for these types of positions a drug and alcohol test is required.

Athletes

ELITE sportsman are regularly required to undergo drug and alcohol testing as part of their day-to-day lives.

The Australian Sporting Commission's Anti-Doping Search and Discovery Program requires all athletes to comply with any request for testing by an Anti-Doping Organisation with testing jurisdiction, including Australian Sports Anti-Doping Authority.

Under the policy, authorised ASC representatives and or Australian Forensic Services (AFS) may at any time and without prior notice, enter any Australian Institute of Sport residence of champions or other premises provided by the AIS and search.

It also allows for the removal of any items they believe may be in breach of the ASC Anti-Doping Policy, any AIS policy, any applicable anti-doping policy of another organisation, or any applicable law.

The ASC updated its Anti-Doping Policy in 2015.