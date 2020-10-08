Menu
A total $19 million has been allocated to the Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program.
BUDGET 2020: Clarence Valley Council in line for $4.7M boost

Jarrard Potter
, jarrard.potter@news.com.au
8th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
THE Federal Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure program could inject almost $5 million in funding to Clarence Valley Council for road and community projects.

Member for Page Kevin Hogan the Federal Budget has set aside additional funding to flow through our local councils, delivering priority infrastructure and creating jobs.

"This additional allocation gives a total of $19 million this year through this program," Mr Hogan said.

"Our community-led recovery plan assists local governments to deliver roads and community infrastructure through investment in shovel-ready projects.

"By investing this funding in local priority infrastructure, we are helping to deliver many local jobs and supporting local businesses.

"Local road projects may include constructing or improving bridges, street lighting, and heavy vehicle facilities such as rest areas.

"Community infrastructure projects could include new bicycle and walking paths, picnic shelters or barbecue facilities at parks."

Clarence Valley Council is eligible to receive $4,776,974 in funding as part of the LRCI program, the most of any North Coast local government area.

The Federal Budget has set aside an additional $1 billion to flow through local councils, delivering priorities and creating jobs in local areas as part of Australia's road to recovery through the LRCI program.

"Local governments employ around 194,000 people and deliver a wide range of services in the cities, regional towns and remote areas of Australia - that's why we're backing local government to help map the economic road back," the Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said.

"Our community-led recovery plan empowers local governments to deliver roads and community infrastructure through investment in shovel-ready projects.

"By investing this extra $1 billion in local priorities under the LRCI Program, we are helping to deliver thousands of local jobs and supporting local businesses."

 

Council/Eligible Funding Recipient Total LRCI funding
Clarence Valley Council $4,776,974
Coffs Harbour City Council $4,334,861
Lismore City Council $3,195,474
Ballina Shire Council $2,640,202
Richmond Valley Council $2,287,177
Kyogle Council $1,938,146

