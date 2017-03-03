25°
BUDGET BLOWOUT: Figures point to $256k GM payout

Tim Howard
| 13th Apr 2017 1:50 PM
Clarence Valley Council General Manager Scott Greensill. Photo: JoJo Newby/The Daily Examiner
Clarence Valley Council General Manager Scott Greensill. Photo: JoJo Newby/The Daily Examiner JoJo Newby

A $50,000 budget blowout in the figures for the Clarence Valley Council general manager's office could be linked to the payout for the departed general manager Scott Greensill.

The figures which reveal a jump $256,257 in expenditure in the department of general manager from February to March are in freely available documents on the council's website.

In an attachment to a council report on the monthly budget items for March Item 15.078-17 on page 10 of Attachment C, under the entry 1000 - GM management expenditure it reveals the department has a budget figure of $504,979 versus an actual expenditure of $555,012.

In February the actual expenditure figure was $298,755, a difference of $256,257 occurring in the same month Mr Greensill resigned.

This represents a $50,033 blowout for the annual budget figure, with three months remaining in the financial year.

The council's acting general manager Ashley Lindsay said he could not comment on the figures, which was almost certainly because the council voted to keep the figures confidential at an extraordinary meeting on March 3 to discuss the performance of Mr Greensill.

Mr Greensill was off work on sick leave at the time of the meeting and a week later announced his resignation.

In the days following his departure there was speculation about the size of the payout to the outgoing general manager.

It is understood there are other expenses coming out of the general manager's office, including at least one staff member's resignation, but these also fall under the cloak  of confidentiality.

NSW Office of Local Government recommendations

The NSW Office of Local Government publishes Guidelines for the Appointment & Oversight of General Managers includes recommendations for councils to payout general managers:

1. Termination of a general manager's employment

The Standard Contract for general managers sets out how a general manager's contract can be terminated before its expiry date by either the governing body of council or the general manager (clause 10 of the Standard Contract).

Termination can be by agreement of both parties. The general manager may terminate the contract by giving 4 weeks written notice to the governing body of council.

A governing body of council may terminate the contract by giving 4 weeks written notice where the general manager has become incapacitated for 12 weeks or more, has exhausted their sick leave and the duration of the incapacity is either indefinite or for a period that would make it unreasonable for the contract to be continued.

Termination of a contract on the basis of poor performance may only occur where there has been a formal review undertaken against the signed performance agreement, where performance difficulties have been identified and have not been remedied as agreed. In these instances, the council must give the general manager either 13 weeks written notice of termination or termination payment in lieu of notice calculated in accordance with Schedule C of the Standard Contract.

A governing body of council may terminate the general manager's contract at any time by giving the general manager 38 weeks written notice or pay the general manager a lump sum of 38 weeks remuneration in accordance with Schedule C of the Standard Contract. If there are less than 38 weeks left to run in the term of the general manager's contract, a council can pay out the balance of the contract in lieu of notice.

In the circumstances set out at 10.4 of the Standard Contract, a council may summarily dismiss a general manager. The remuneration arrangements under these circumstances are set out in clause 11.4 of the Standard Contract.

Section 336 (2) of the Act sets out other circumstances where a general manager's appointment is automatically terminated."

Grafton Daily Examiner

Topics:  clarence valley council council budget general manager scott greensill

